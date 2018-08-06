New Zealand-born England cricketer Ben Stokes mocked two "flamboyant" gay men and flicked his cigarette at them before "losing control" during a brawl with two different men, a court heard today.

The cricketer allegedly made "fun" of Kai Barry and William O'Connor's "camp behaviour", impersonating their hand movements, as he rowed with a bouncer over re-entry to a Bristol nightclub, prosecutors claimed as they opened their case.

Stokes - one of the world's best all-rounders - insulted doorman Andrew Cunningham's tattoos and teeth in a foul-mouthed rant as he became "aggressive" and "obviously upset" after his offer of £300 ($NZ575) to get back in to Mbargo Club in Bristol's Clifton Triangle area was refused.

"Look at the state of your teeth... they make you look like a c***," the doorman alleges Stokes said. After Stokes flicked his cigarette, his England team-mate Alex Hales is said to have intervened, saying: "Stokesy, don't do that."

Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis, talking of Berry and O'Connor, said: "Mr Cunningham knew them as regular attenders at the club and they were flamboyant, extrovert and openly gay men."

England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Photo / Getty

The Crown claimed to jurors at Bristol Crown Court Monday that Stokes' behaviour set the tone for the brawl that ensued between him and two other men also on trial - Ryan Ali, 29, and Ryan Hale, 27 - who have also been charged with affray.

The opening of the trial comes just days after Stokes' heroics with the ball sealed victory in England's first Test against India at Edgbaston.

The sportsman had been in Bristol, staying in a hotel with the England cricket team, and was in the Mbargo nightclub from about 11.30pm on September 24.

He left the club with teammate Alex Hales at 12.46am, with the pair returning and trying to re-enter at 2.08am.

Jurors were told Mbargo, as part of its licencing conditions, is unable to allow entry to additional customers after 2am and so the two cricketers were turned away at the same time the two openly gay men emerged from the club.

The four men got chatting outside, and the doorman watched as Stokes mimicked Barry and O'Connor's voices, and mannerisms in a "derogatory way", making fun of their camp behaviour, the prosecution said.

It is then alleged Stokes flicked his cigarette butt at O'Connor's head.

The court heard Ali and Hale then walked out of Mbargo at 2.23am and engaged in conversation with Barry and O'Connor, walking up the road with them.

Footage shows the four men stopping, with Stokes and Hales then catching up with them.

Mr Corsellis said the CCTV, which does not have sound, appears to show Barry touching Ali around the groin before trying to take his arm.

Ali is then shown pushing Barry away but not with "significant force", Mr Corsellis said.

The jury was shown footage of the alleged incident that followed and Mr Corsellis said: "Mr Stokes decides to get involved and moves towards Mr Ali, with his right arm out and then throws a punch towards Mr Ali.

"We know Mr Ali had a bottle and he was using it. No one else was armed. Mr Stokes became involved and punched out and grappled with Mr Ali on the ground.

"Mr Stokes may have been acting in defence of another by striking or taking hold of Mr Ali at this stage."

As the footage unfolded, Mr Corsellis said Stokes was then not acting in self-defence but was pursuing the men in "retaliation".

"Everybody, except him (Stokes), wants it to stop. It is advanced to you as retribution and retaliation and not self-defence."

Off-duty special constable Mark Spure, who was also in Mbargo that night, went to Ali's aid after the officer claimed he saw Stokes punch him to the ground.

Mr Corsellis told the court: "As he tended to Mr Ali, he sensed the fighting continued. Mr Spure could see that Mr Ali was completely unable to move and had sustained facial injuries with his left eye very swollen, bleeding, with the blood pouring down his face.

"As it happened a police car arrived and the occupants stopped the fight. Mr Spure immediately identified Mr Stokes as being the person wearing the green t-shirt who had punched the man to the ground."

Ali was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary by ambulance and diagnosed with a fracture to the left of his face, a swollen left eye and a laceration above his eyebrow. He also had a cracked lower left molar.

Hale made his own way to the same hospital and sustained a 1.5-inch superficial laceration and bruising to his forehead, consistent with blunt force trauma. He was discharged with head injury advice.

"Mr Stokes had no obvious injuries save for an area of swelling over the metacarpals on his right hand," Mr Corsellis added.

The court heard that Stokes was arrested at the scene. Footage from one of the arresting officers' body worn cameras captures Hale saying that he did not wish to press charges as Stokes "ain't done anything to me".

"The footage also captures Mr Hales stating that he was not present during the incident, contrary to the CCTV footage," Mr Corsellis said.

"When being told by the officers the reason for his arrest, Stokes said that he had acted in the way that he did 'because he was abusing my two friends for being gay'."

In a pre-prepared statement for police, Stokes later said he had been out on a happy evening with friends in Mbargo but saw Ali and Hale speaking to two gay men in a "harsh and abusive" homophobic way.

Ben Stokes reacts after taking a wicket in the first test win over India. Photo / Getty

Stokes said he intervened by saying "leave it out" and "you shouldn't be taking the p*** because they're gay".

One of the men, he claimed, responded by saying "shut up or I'll bottle you".

The fight "happened very quickly" and Stokes felt "under threat of immediate attack", it was claimed.

In another statement, Stokes denied claims he was abusive towards doorman Cunningham and also refuted claims he had thrown a cigarette.

Stokes said he and Hales were heading to a casino when "when the group came to my attention" and he heard "nasty homophobic language".

The two gay men were "sticking up for themselves but were obviously offended", Stokes said.

Overall, he said he "believed the force that he used was 'reasonable and entirely justified when the circumstances are viewed objectively'," the court heard.

In police interviews, Ali denied making any homophobic comments, but accepted that he was carrying a bottle, which he may have hidden in his jacket when he left the club.

"You can hear me saying 'get back, get back'," he told police. "It seems as though I felt threatened."

Hale, meanwhile, told police his conversation with the two gay men was "banter, no malice". He told police he "didn't want any trouble and found himself 'laid out on the floor'". Earlier the court saw Hale staggering away from the scene with a street sign.

Mr Corsellis said Stokes "lost his control" during a "sustained episode of significant violence" during the late night brawl.

Jurors were told how Stokes had reached "the top of his profession" as one of the best all-rounders in the game.

Born in Christchurch, Stokes moved to England at the age of 12.

Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis told the panel: "Past success, fame or good deeds does not absolve you from your duty - and the law - to behave yourself."

He added: "This was not a trivial moment of unpleasantness. It was a sustained episode of significant violence that left onlookers shocked at what was taking place."

Ali and Hale are jointly charged with Stokes of affray in connection with the incident which took place hours after England played a one-day international against the West Indies in Bristol. Both Stokes and Alex Hales played in the match.

The charge he faces states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety", contrary to section 3(1) and (7) of the Public Order Act 1986.

Mr Corsellis told the court that all the defendants had been drinking that night and had been at the Mbargo nightclub, with the alleged incident taking place after the club closed after 2am.

"How precisely it started is only known by the defendants. The violence that erupted could actually have stopped very quickly and it would have remained a relatively minor incident," Mr Corsellis said.

"But during the incident Mr Stokes lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind. Well beyond acting in self-defence or defence of another.

"He knocked Mr Hale unconscious and then - after time to pause for thought, to calm - he did exactly the same to Mr Ali."

Mr Corsellis Told the Jury at Bristol Crown Court: "It is with regret that these defendants are before you, for they are all young men of promise. The defendant, Ben Stokes, is a professional cricket player who has reached the top of his profession and represented his country.

"Equally, Mr Ali has worked for the emergency services and Mr Hale has served his country in the armed forces.

"It almost goes without saying, but past success, fame or good deeds does not absolve you from your duty - and the law - to behave yourself. The law and court favour no person and all are to be judge equally."

The trial before Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, is expected to last between five and seven days.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England. Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan and last week starring as England beat India at Edgbaston.

The trial is expected to run to at least the end of the week, but the England and Wales Cricket Board's selectors will be hoping it finishes early in order for him to be able to face India in the second Test at Lord's, which starts on Thursday.

Realistically, with his team-mates in camp preparing for battle with the number-one ranked Test team in the world, selectors will have until Wednesday afternoon to decide whether Stokes will play any part in the game.

Potential jurors were asked by a judge whether they were "extremely committed" cricket fans following either the England or India teams. None of 16 jurors in waiting indicated they did.

The potential jurors in waiting were also asked whether they knew any Stokes's teammate Alex Hales.

Gordon Cole QC and Anu Mohindru are representing Stokes; Stephen Mooney is representing Hale and Anna Midgley is representing Ali.

Stokes, of Stockton Road, Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, of Forest Road, Bristol; and Hale, of Burghill Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, are on bail. All deny the charge.