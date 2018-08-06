Chris Rattue breaks down the key talking points from the All Blacks squad announcement today.

Who is the luckiest player?

Nehe Milner-Skudder. He's always been a very popular footballer, a little man with great feet and attacking verve, a crowd favourite. But Milner-Skudder has had more than his share of injury problems and been ordinary since returning to a dysfunctional Hurricanes side. Milner-Skudder offers a point of difference to the power wings, but he has no form on the board.

All Blacks outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Are there any bolters?

No. The selectors have not lurched in any bizarre direction after the French series. This is a team which mixes the old and new, with development for next year's World Cup clearly in mind. But the Highlanders forwards Jackson Hemopo and Shannon Frizell are come-from-nowhere stories. The combative Hemopo looked the real deal in a very brief outing against France. Anyone who recalls the way Frizell set up a try against the Blues this year would understand why the selectors are so interested in him. As for bolter possibility Akira Ioane, new Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry has already made it clear there are work rate targets considered vital by the All Blacks which the big man needs to start hitting.

Advertisement

All Blacks Luke Romano, Shannon Frizell and Ryan Crotty at All Blacks training session at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

The unluckiest players?

Ngani Laumape, without a doubt. He is in the squad, as cover for Sonny Bill Williams, but deserves to be there as of right particularly as injury is biting at the ageing SBW's career. There is probably a reluctance to include two dedicated second five-eighths, but Laumape could be a massive force on the world stage. Halfbacks like Bryn Hall and Brad Weber have their supporters, but the All Blacks clearly see what they want in Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and are intent on developing a player who will get the All Black game clicking. The selectors have a proven record here, when they recognised what Aaron Smith would give them.

Ngani Laumape in action against France. Photosport

So do we have a World Cup winning squad in the making?

New Zealand always has a World Cup winning squad in the making. But there are patches of concerning inexperience and unproven test ability in the forwards considering the World Cup is so close, and no one really knows if Dane Coles will return to his best. The emergence of lock Scott Barrett as a world class forward does settle the nerves though.