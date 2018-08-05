They may be on the verge of a Super Rugby dynasty but British rugby writer Stephen Jones says the Crusaders would struggle against the best teams in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Crusaders claimed a ninth Super Rugby title on Saturday night with a 37-18 victory over the Lions – handing the South African franchise their third straight final defeat.

Writing for the Sunday Times, Jones was less than impressed by the Crusaders and with the Super Rugby competition in general.

"This team is nowhere remotely as good as those Crusader teams inspired by Dan Carter some years ago and when you noted that the Lions were ostensibly the second-best team in the whole competition it made you wonder just how shambolic the worst team must be," Jones wrote.

"The massive distances, even in this era of conferences, mitigates against it. It does South Africa no favours whatsoever because it forces their teams to play in a style so far removed from their history and strengths. The old-style Currie Cup would serve them way better – or even better still, a full-bore transfer of South African teams to European club and international competitions."

The Crusaders finished the season with 17 wins and just two defeats to defend their title. The Lions booked a spot in the final after topping the South African Conference before two comprehensive wins over the Jaguares and Waratahs to reach a third final.

Up to nine members of the squad are expected to be named in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad today.

Despite that, Jones writes that English clubs Saracens and Leicester along with European Rugby Champions Cup winners Leinster would be hard to beat if they took on Scott Robertson's men.

"In the immediate aftermath of Super Rugby there is always a hankering for a match between the European Champions and the Super champions. And a hankering is all that it should ever be as there are already six games too many in the European season and to add any would be scandalous," wrote Jones.

"But you do doubt if the Crusaders would have enough to trouble Saracens or Leicester at their best. And Racing Metro, losing finalist last year, would have fancied the job too.

"Leinster, with Tadhg Furlong and his blasting pack, and with Jonny Sexton conspiring outside, have that extra something, especially in massive games in massive stadiums".