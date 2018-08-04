Follow live as the Warriors take on the Dragons at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

Centre Gerard Beale believes the Warriors can overturn the weight of history when they head to WIN Stadium for today's NRL clash against St George Illawarra.

The Dragons' home ground has been a graveyard for Warriors sides over the last 10 years while their only victory in Wollongong came way back in 1996 against the Illawarra Steelers.

The odds might be stacked against the visitors but Beale's time wearing the Red V (2013-2014) has left him with fond memories of the seaside venue and full of belief that the eighth-placed Warriors can upset the fourth-ranked Dragons.

"It's actually a really good stadium. I'll try and give the boys as many tips as I can but we can be excited about playing there," said Beale.

"On a Saturday afternoon it will be a great crowd out there and it will be great conditions as well so it will really suit our game."

Beale points to the Auckland outfit's red-hot run through the early part of the season that included a historic first-up win in Perth over South Sydney as a reason to believe, as they look to recover from back-to-back losses to the Storm and Titans.

"We're a big believer in 'why not'," he said.

"We can change history, we were able to do it this year with the first five wins.

"[The poor record] doesn't faze us. We've got enough experienced players in the team to brush that aside and focus on what we need to.

"Past results won't affect this week's game at all. Whoever comes out and wants it more on the day is going to get the win."

Several times this year the Warriors have been forced to take a hard look at themselves due to the alarming nature of sizable defeats to the Storm, Roosters, Rabbitohs, and Panthers.

This week saw them endure another difficult review process after coach Stephen Kearney accused them of producing a "soft" second-half performance in last week's embarrassing loss to the Titans.

Beale believes the Warriors can help themselves by executing the basics well and sticking to the simple and direct style that has defined their better performances.

"We've been using the likes of David Fusitu'a and Kenny (Maumalo) to start our sets and when we're keeping it simple and playing to our strengths we seem to play well.

"It's when we try to over-play our hand or try and make it look too pretty when we tend to put pressure on ourselves.

"A lot of the games we've lost we've been the ones to lose it ourselves. It sounds weird but we can definitely take a lot more control of the way we play by keeping it simple and by sticking to the way that we play best."

Meanwhile, injured second-rower Tohu Harris had surgery on his injured right knee on Friday morning with the Warriors hoping he will be fit to return to action within three weeks.

Former captain Simon Mannering has been named as Harris' replacement on the right edge.

Dragons v Warriors at WIN Stadium, Saturday, 5pm

UPDATED TEAM LISTS:

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Timoteo Lafai 5. Jason Nightingale 6. Gareth Widdop (c) 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11.Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Kurt Mann 16. Leeson Ah Mau 17. Luciano Leilua 19. Blake Lawrie 20. Zac Lomax

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Gerard Beale 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Blake Green 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Gavet 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Isaiah Papali'i 15. Simon Mannering 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga 16. Leivaha Pulu 17. Bunty Afoa 21. Sam Lisone 18. Peta Hiku 23. Joseph Vuna