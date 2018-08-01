Former NRL stars are giving the Warriors scathing reviews, even if most feel they will cling to their top eight playoff spot.

Steve Kearney's side have gone from the 2018 darlings to the club's more familiar position of hopeless pretenders in many eyes.

The eighth-placed Warriors, who were early-season surprise packets, face a Dragons team on Saturday who are also struggling to hold initial hot form.

Recently retired State of Origin playmaker Jamie Soward, in his nrl.com power rankings, described the Warriors as "just diabolical" against the Titans in the last round.

"I don't want to be too harsh but certainly, there's some worrying signs there," he said.

"It looks like it's going to be a quick finals series for them if they can't win in Australia. "(They) can't afford to just limp into the finals...face a big game this week against the Dragons."

In his nrl.com predictions, the 45-test Kangaroos prop Petero Civoniceva said: "The Warriors were very disappointing against the Titans and it almost feels like the wheels have fallen off.

"After a great win against the Broncos they haven't been able to continue on from that."

Ten of the nrl.com 11 pundits picked the Dragons to win this week's match in Wollongong.

The Sydney Morning Herald's power rankings noted the Warriors had been "smashed by the Titans and are really battling to stay healthy.

"(They) will limp into the eight, but then what?"

Nine's sports host James Bracey described the Warriors as a "little smelly" although league great Brad Fittler offered some hope for this week saying the Dragons were showing a "little a lack of spirit".

And the Telegraph Super Coach noted the Warriors had "seemingly given up" in the second half against the Titans.