Anthony Martial has broken his silence after Jose Mourinho repeatedly criticised him for leaving Manchester United's US tour to be with his partner for the birth of their son.

The Frenchman's relationship with his manager has been at breaking point and he hit back at Mourinho's jibes with a message on Twitter.

Martial wrote: 'Thank you all for your posts. My little Swan is fine, for the mom it was harder but thanks to God she's better now. Sorry but my family will always come first... Back tomorrow (Thursday) in Manchester.'

Mourinho had said Martial was AWOL and he had no idea when the forward would be returning.

Advertisement

Merci à tous pour vos messages. Mon petit Swan va bien, pour la maman ça était plus difficile mais Grâce à Dieu elle va mieux maintenant. Desolé mais ma famille passera toujours avant Tout... Retour demain à Manchester 💪🏾 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) August 1, 2018



Martial faces a massive £180,000 (NZ$348,000) fine for his absence, the equivalent of two weeks wages.

The 22-year-old had left United's tour base last week and his second child was born less than 24 hours later.

His manager then called for Martial to return after the 4-1 friendly defeat by Liverpool, saying: 'He has the baby and after the baby is born – beautiful baby, full of health, thank God – he should be here and he is not here.'

Mourinho also made reference to the point that Swan is Martial's second child, implying the significance is diminished in comparison to his first born.

The United players who went on tour have been given Thursday off and will be back at Carrington on Friday.

Martial pledged to be back in Manchester on Thursday, though the fractious relationship with his manager has led to further speculation that he could leave the club.