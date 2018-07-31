Former Duco boss Martin Snedden has urged Joseph Parker to retire while he is still in good health.

The Kiwi heavyweight crashed to his second career defeat after falling to a unanimous decision loss to Dillian Whyte in London on Sunday.

Parker was also knocked down twice during the fight, first in the second round and also in the ninth where he was stunned by a short left hook. It was the first time Parker had been knocked down in his career.

Snedden – who stepped down from his role with Duco after Parker's historic WBO championship fight against Andy Ruiz in 2016 – said Parker would be wise to retire, especially after getting hurt several times in the fight against Whyte.

"Personally, I think he'd be really wise to retire right now," Snedden told The AM Show.

"I think he's done a wonderful job with his career, but as soon as you start getting hit, the risk of ongoing brain problems really escalates.

"He's done really well so far and he's looked after his money, so he's well set up - he's an intelligent young kid.

"He has the capability of going on and doing a second career somewhere. He's got two young kids now."

Dillian Whyte knocks Joseph Parker down. Photo / Getty

Parker earned an estimated $8 million in his loss to Anthony Joshua in April, and is due to receive another large payday again for the Whyte bout.

The 26-year-old is still determined to chase his dream of becoming the unified heavyweight champion but said he will probably call it quits at after 30.

"I've got a goal and I stand by that," Parker said after the Whyte fight. "It would be great to be a two-time world champion or a unified champion. At 30 or 31 I'm out but for now I'll go hard and give it everything I had."

However, Snedden thinks continuing could be a mistake for the young fighter.

"The temptation is to search for that way back," he told The AM Show. "I think what we've seen so far is he's really good, but he's probably not quite there.

"I doubt if he'll make this decision, but if I was him, I'd get out right now."

Snedden, a former Blackcap, is one of New Zealand's most respected sports administrators.