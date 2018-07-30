With his Barcelona team-mates already back in action, Lionel Messi is keeping himself sharp by training with his adorable dog at home.

Following his participation at the World Cup with Argentina, Messi has been given an extended break but he is clearly eager to return to the football pitch as quickly as possible.

In a heart-warming video posted on Instagram by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi can be seen dribbling around his massive Dogue de Bordeaux in the sun.

And just like Messi's opponents on the football pitch, the lovable dog - clearly enjoying the time out in the fresh air - couldn't keep up with his owners quick feet in the garden.

Messi was gifted the Dogue de Bordeaux, called Senor Hulk, at the start of 2016 when he was recuperating from a groin injury and they have become very closely attached ever since.

🦁⚽️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

Once a tiny puppy, Messi's canine pal quickly had a remarkable growth spurt in 2016 and has now reached an enormous size.

Messi is getting ready to join up with his Barcelona team-mates again, who are currently on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Catalan giants take on Roma and AC Milan in the International Champions Cup before facing Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup on August 12, which Messi should be available for.

Barcelona then kick-off their La Liga campaign against Alaves at the Nou Camp on August 18.