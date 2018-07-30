No one would have been more disappointed by the Warriors' loss to the Titans than this unlucky bettor.

Described as a punting nightmare, one fan was so confident in the Warriors' ability to win on Sunday that he placed a daring $30,000 bet.

PUNTING NIGHTMARE: One TAB punter was so confident the Warriors would beat the Titans, he put $30,000 on NZ during the match yesterday at $1.65! Poor fella... Posted by Zero Tackle on Sunday, 29 July 2018

According to the Australian TAB website, the bet was placed during the match at odds of $1.65. It is unknown exactly when the bet was placed, though likely when the Warriors led 12-8 at halftime.

But as the Titans turned it on in a five-try second half, the Warriors' were decisively defeated in a humiliating 36-12 NRL loss that saw a missed opportunity to cement their place in the top eight and $30,000 down the drain.

The unknown punter has since been slammed by social media users as an "amateur" for betting the two most "unpredictable teams".