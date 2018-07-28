Joseph Parker crashed to his second career defeat after losing to Dillian Whyte in a gruelling 12-round war.

The Kiwi heavyweight rallied from getting knocked down twice to put Whyte down in the 12th round, but it was too little too late as the brave Brit hung on to claim a career-best victory.

Here's how the media and fans from around the world reacted to the thrilling heavyweight contest:

Fans

'10 more seconds and Whyte was finished'

The bout lived up to the hype, with some calling it a contender for fight of the year.

I tell you what Chisora/Takam and Whyte/Parker have provided two of the best heavyweight clashes we will see this year, both fights absolute wars. I love boxing. — Andi Purewal (@AndiPurewal) July 28, 2018

Wowwwwwww!! What a fight!! #WhyteParker — Michelle Joy Phelps (@MichellePhelps) July 28, 2018

10 more seconds and Whyte was finished. #WhyteParker — 𝐒𝐍𝐀𝐏𝐄 (@marcazette) July 28, 2018

😯 Sensational final round, Joseph Parker will regret that he couldn't bring more of that earlier. #WhyteParker — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 28, 2018

You have to give the utmost credit & respect to Whyte. He has won 8 straight fights since he lost to AJ. Knocked down Parker who's never been knocked down in his pro career. Definitely a heavyweight to be reckoned with in the Boxing world 🥊 #WhyteParker — Shuj (@ChocMilkSheikh) July 28, 2018

Dillian Whyte, right, and Joseph Parker during their Heavyweight contest. Photo / Getty

Fans slam 'biased' Sky commentary

As Chris Rattue wrote in his report: "Parker copped repeated criticism from the British Sky commentators from the middle of the round, the pundits accusing him of being "one paced", looking "lethargic", "not giving everything he's got".

"They even accused him of "feeling sorry for himself" and being too much "Mr Nice Guy"."

But some fans weren't having Sky's "biased" commentary.

Peach of a left hook there wow... Takes a lot to get up and fight on from that yet the commentators still basically calling Parker pathetic! Shocking commentary tonight so biased it’s unreal! #WhyteParker — Andrew Coyle (@AndrewCoyle1994) July 28, 2018

The commentating team still acting like Parker did nothing in the fight acting like he only did something in the last 21 seconds. SMH#WhyteParker — Mr Malik (@CallMeMrMalik_) July 28, 2018

Sky could do a lot better than Tony Bellew as a colour commentator. Honestly, he ruins the broadcast during a fight. #WhyteParker — Garbologist (@Garbologist_) July 28, 2018

I’d love it if Parker sparked him out and get them commentators to humble pie — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) July 28, 2018

Do these Sky commentators want to give Parker any credit? #WhyteParker — SGC (@LordSGC) July 28, 2018

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker embrace after a gruelling 12-round war. Photo / Getty

Media

Whyte beats Parker on points after 12 rounds

"In an exhausting, thrilling, fight with a dramatic denouement Dillan Whyte put himself firmly in the world title picture after a points victory over former world champion Joseph Parker.

"After Whyte dropped Parker for the first time in his career in the ninth round, an epic last round effort from Parker put the Brixton man on the floor, but it was too late."

Dillian Whyte roughs up Joseph Parker and blazes into heavyweight reckoning - by Kevin Mitchell of the Guardian

"For half an hour, Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker engaged in a high-grade dance in front of 20,000 fans without delivering the candidate for fight of the year many had expected.

"But Parker – who took Joshua the distance last October – made the Londoner work for it. The judges got it about right, and Whyte learnt more in these 12 rounds than he has in several previous fights, including his knockout loss to Joshua."

Gruelling, dirty fight but Whyte was a clear winner. Those body punches brutalised Parker. Every credit to Parker for the late knock down but far too little to late! #WhyteParker — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) July 28, 2018

Dillian Whyte digs deep and survives late onslaught to defeat Joseph Parker

"A brutal fight and a magnificently tight final round culminated with Dillian Whyte edging a decision over Joseph Parker and putting himself back on a course for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

"That will ultimately be worth millions to the man from Brixton but right now he will simply count his lucky stars that he didn't suffer a second career defeat.

"For make no mistake, this was a hard night, and not just because he was smashed to the canvas in the final seconds of the fight by Parker."

Dillian Whyte survives late onslaught from Joseph Parker to stake his claim for world title shot - by Luke Brown of the Independent

"This was meant to be the fight that ascertained once and for all who deserves their place at the front of the heavyweight queue, the fight that ordained the opponent in waiting for the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. And yet after a wild night in front of a sell-out queue at The O2, the picture appears to be more muddled than ever. Dillian Whyte picked himself up off the canvas to beat Joseph Parker -- but only just."