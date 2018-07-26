Ironman Terenzo Bozzone says he is on the mend and "itching to get back into training" after being hit by a truck while cycling near Auckland this month.

The 33-year-old said on social media he needed a "little downtime to rest, repair and recover" but was hoping to make a full recovery.

"I have a great team monitoring my health and concussion recovery and I am hopeful that I will get the go ahead to ramp up the training in the next couple weeks."

Bozzone was hit by a truck on Waitakere Rd, near Kumeu, on July 3, leaving him with serious injuries, including concussion and broken eye socket.

In the social media post he said he had three titanium plates put in his face and a wire in his hand.

Ironman Terenzo Bozzone says he will make a full recovery after being hit by a truck while cycling near Auckland this month. Photo / supplied

"I am well on the mend and itching to get back training."

He thanked police for the hours put into the investigation of the incident, but said they were no closer to finding out what had happened.

"I can't remember a thing, but I am so thankful to be here and I will make a full recovery.

"A huge huge thank you to all the doctors, nurses, surgeons and first responders who looked after me so well, I will be forever grateful."

Bozzone has won 37 international titles, which includes 23 Ironman 70.3 or half-Ironman distance triathlon titles.

In March, Bozzone won his first Ironman New Zealand title in his 10th time of trying, executing a perfect race plan in not only breaking the course record at Taupō, but going under the magical eight-hour mark in the process, clocking 7h 59m 56s.