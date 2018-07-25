If we know anything about the 2021 America's Cup yachts, it's that they will float.

Since Team New Zealand's innovative AC75 fully-foiling monohull design was revealed late last year, sailing enthusiasts have been curious to see what the radical design could look like on the water.

And now a video posted to Facebook by London Corinthian Sailing Club has given an exclusive sneak peek to what appears to be INEOS TEAM UK's first prototype.

The high performance fully foiling monohulls are expected to be potentially faster than the catamarans sailed last year in Bermuda with TNZ's goal of designing a class that would be both challenging and demanding to sail.

INEOS TEAM UK, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, will challenge New Zealand in the next America's Cup in a bid to claim the prestigious Auld Mug after 21 British challenges.

Aided by a whopping $216 million war chest, Ainslie believes the 36th regatta will be Britain's best opportunity yet.

In the few months since INEOS put their full support behind the British challenge, the team has been quietly recruiting some of the best America's Cup sailors and designers, including former Team New Zealand designer Nick Holroyd.

The 2021 campaign will be the second for Ainslie's team, who were expected to again be among the contenders after making the challenger semifinals on the Great Sound.

Meanwhile, Team New Zealand announced the good news this morning that Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will take part in TNZ's defence.

The Kiwi sailing duo also confirmed their intention to try to win another gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.