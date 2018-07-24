Quade Cooper to the Highlanders? Fake news according to the Super Rugby franchise.

The Otago Daily Times this morning reported rumours of the Wallabies and Reds first-five heading south for next season.

With Lima Sopoaga heading to England, the Highlanders are on the hunt for a first five-eighth with a few miles on the clock.

So far the search seems to have come up short, and the side may have to look to its young first five-eighths signed so far, namely Josh Ioane and new signing Bryn Gatland.

Cooper (30) has plenty of baggage to bring with him, although the bulk of it happened years ago.

Cooper, who was born in New Zealand, was told by new Reds coach Brad Thorn he was not wanted by the Reds at the start of the season and has been playing club rugby in Brisbane.

The Highlanders have until the end of October to complete their squad so have plenty of time to find someone.

