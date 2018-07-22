The Warriors have used social media to take aim at Cameron Smith and NRL officials after a controversial decision in Sunday afternoon's 12-6 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

On their verified Twitter account, the Warriors poked fun at the Storm skipper and officials after Smith seemingly got away with a high tackle on winger Ken Maumalo.

Posting online during the game, the Warriors tweeted: "High tackle", swiftly followed by a second tweet saying: "Oh wait, it's Cam Smith".

Oh wait, it's Cam Smith https://t.co/lWgbo7dpjB — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) July 22, 2018

The tweets are the latest in a number of digs at former Queensland hooker Cameron Smith, who has long been accused of attempting to influence referees and the speed of the ruck during games.

The Warriors received backlash following their tweets, with some labelling the club's actions as "unprofessional".

"Saltiest, most unprofessional conduct from an NRL league social media person goes to..." one person said.

Saltiest, most unprofessional conduct from an nrl league social media person goes to....... — kyle bowman (@KyleBowman89) July 22, 2018

Another wrote: "Tweet really just sums the Warriors up as an organisation."

Tweet really just sums the warriors up as an organisation — Jonah Clarke (@jotrain1) July 22, 2018

Yawn ... your conspiracies on refs/Cam Smith are boring ... hope the september holiday treats ya well — Neil Reid (@NeilReidnz) July 22, 2018

However, the club did receive some backing for their post, with some calling the tweets "banter" while others said at least there was some "truth" to their opinion.

"It's exactly the point. If there is actually a clear injustice then I don't think you can be salty about it, just rightfully aggrieved," one person wrote.

Not really, it's exactly the point. If there is actually a clear injustice then I don't think you can be salty about it, just rightfully aggrieved. — RoaringBuckley (@buckley_alice_d) July 22, 2018

Another wrote: "Adam Blair literally got penalised for a shot that wasn't even high and Cam Smith got away with an obvious high tackle, something seems fishy."

Adam Blair literally got penalised for a shot that wasn’t even high and cam smith got away with an obvious high tackle, something seems fishy 👀🐟 — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤَbree (@breathinarianas) July 22, 2018

Thank god the @NRL officials were there to protect poor Cameron’s swinging arm from Ken’s nasty head. — Troy Ackerman (@TroyWAckerman) July 22, 2018

A Warriors spokesperson said the club didn't have any comment regarding the post, but did say on Twitter it's just "good chat".

Following the 12-6 loss, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said he believes there is a serious issue with officiating in the NRL – and a solution needs to be urgently found.

While insisting he was not blaming the referees for the loss – repeatedly stressing that Melbourne were the better team, and his side weren't quite good enough – Kearney was left stunned by some strange decisions on Sunday.

Several big calls went against the home side, with a few quite inexplicable and clearly wrong.

"I think there is a problem [with the refereeing]," said Kearney. "Unfortunately they have been poorly led. They get a directive [from the NRL] at the start of the year to blow the pea out of the whistle and 13 rounds in that changes again."

"It's just about that consistency and I feel for them at the moment. There is enough smart people in our game to get it sorted, and we need to make sure we do something about it. It's a bit of a blight on our game at the minute."

The most obvious example occurred midway through the second half on Sunday, when Warriors winger Ken Maumalo smashed through three tackles in a 40m burst towards halfway, before being stopped by Smith. Smith's tackle looked high, but as Maumalo went to play the ball the referees found an invisible knock on.

"Ken's one was a pretty obvious one," said Kearney. "They are moments for them, and as Ricky alluded to the other day, they are game changers. They turn the momentum of the game."

It's not the first time a New Zealand sporting franchise has bent the rules on social media.

The Hurricanes' official Twitter account fired a shot at Chiefs midfielder Johnny Fa'auli more than a week ago following his dangerous red card tackle on Wes Goosen - and then deleted the scornful post.

Fa'auli was dismissed for a high, no-arms shot on Goosen in the second half of the Chiefs' 28-24 win in Hamilton, an act which Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd described as "deliberate".

Fa'auli's shoulder charge made even the home crowd wince when the replays were shown on the big screen.

The Hurricanes tweeted "what a shocker... player with a bad history of that crap" as the TMO reviewed Fa'auli's challenge and he faces another suspension for the second time in his Chiefs career. The tweet was later deleted.