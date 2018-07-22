The All Blacks Sevens face off against Fiji for a spot in the Sevens World Cup final.

The All Blacks Sevens are also on course to defend their title after completing a dramatic comeback victory on day two in San Francisco yesterday.

The men's team booked a clash with Fiji in today's semifinals, after a 12-7 quarter-final victory over France where they earned more yellow cards than tries. Despite having three men sent from the field in the opening half, New Zealand held onto only trail 7-0 before tries to Kurt Baker and Joe Ravouvou secured the win.

They face a dangerous Fiji side, who thrashed Argentina 43-7 in their quarter-final. England will take on South Africa in the other semi.