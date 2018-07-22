The All Blacks Sevens face off against Fiji for a spot in the Sevens World Cup final.

The All Blacks Sevens are also on course to defend their title after completing a dramatic comeback victory on day two in San Francisco yesterday.

The men's team booked a clash with Fiji in today's semifinals, after a 12-7 quarter-final victory over France where they earned more yellow cards than tries. Despite having three men sent from the field in the opening half, New Zealand held onto only trail 7-0 before tries to Kurt Baker and Joe Ravouvou secured the win.

They face a dangerous Fiji side, who thrashed Argentina 43-7 in their quarter-final. England will take on South Africa in the other semi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

SPORT | Rugby

Back to back! Black Ferns Sevens defend World Cup title

22 Jul, 2018 6:56pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Black Ferns Sevens to face France in final

22 Jul, 2018 7:49am
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

As it happened: Black Ferns Sevens win gold

22 Jul, 2018 2:30pm
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Black Ferns hit San Fran comp with a flourish

22 Jul, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read