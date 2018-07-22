Francesco Molinari has become the first Italian to win a major, taking out the British Open by two shots at carnoustie in Scotland.

Molinari fired a final round 69 to finish the eight-under, two shots clear of four players - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Kevin Kisner (USA).

Tiger Woods finished another shot back in a share of sixth place. Kiwi Ryan Fox recorded his best finish at a major by finishing tied for 39th at two-over.

It is Molinari's third win in his last six tournaments.

The Italian didn't have a bogey across the entire weekend and make a crucial birdie putt at the 18th to take the outright lead.

Schauffele and Kisner were both seven-under in the closing stages before late bogeys ended their runs at the title. McIlroy claimed his fourth straight top five finish going back to his victory in 2014.