Follow live updates as the Warriors take on the Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors have suffered a blow with a rib injury ruling five-eighth Blake Green out of tomorrow's NRL clash against Melbourne at Mt Smart Stadium.

Back-up half Mason Lino will replace Green in the No 6 role alongside halfback Shaun Johnson, to make his sixth appearance of the season and first since the 24-14 win over Parramatta on May 18.

Green will miss his first game of the season and Peta Hiku also drops out of the reserves due to a hand injury, but both are expected to be back for next Sunday's away game against the Titans.

Prop Bunty Afoa remains in the extended reserves and is still in contention to make his return from an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Cronulla three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Melbourne have moved 24-year-old Wellington-born Jahrome Hughes into halfback with Brodie Croft and Tui Kamikamica dropping out of the extended squad.

The visitors are strengthened by the return of State of Origin stars Billy Slater, Josh Addo-Carr, Will Chambers, Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi, while Dale Finucane remains in the extended reserves after a stint on the sidelines with a fractured thumb.

The seventh-placed Warriors are looking to build some consistency following last week's big win over Brisbane, while the second-ranked Storm arrive searching for their seventh straight victory.