Live updates of the Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco.

Twenty-eight minutes of sevens rugby and 102 unanswered points.

That was the Black Ferns Sevens' early statement to opponents hoping to deny the Commonwealth Games champions their second-straight World Cup title in San Francisco this weekend.

Eager to get on to the transformed AT&T Park baseball stadium - the home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants - the New Zealand women's side sent out an early scare with a 57-0 thumping of Mexico, and backed that up with a 45-0 demolition of Ireland in the quarter-finals.

In fact, the Black Ferns Sevens were so dominant that not once during the day did they let an opponent set foot inside their 22.

They face an exciting USA team in the semi-finals this morning [7.04am NZT], who will be buoyed by more than 30,000 vocal American fans.

New Zealand speedster Portia Woodman says it was an encouraging day.

"One of the big things that we came into this tournament to work on was our defence, as without getting the ball back we can't win our games".

"So, getting into the Ireland game, our biggest thing was staying connected and knowing we've got each other's backs and once we get the ball it's a matter of holding on to it."

Reigning Olympic and World Series champions Australia meet France in the other women's semi.

Also laying down their title credentials - albeit in not such spectacular fashion - was the All Blacks Sevens, whose full squad of 12 had time on the park in a 29-5 thrashing of Russia.

Joe Ravouvou continued his impressive tryscoring form from the World Series - crossing twice for New Zealand - to set up a quarter-final today against France, who earlier upset Australia.

All Blacks Sevens co-captain Scott Curry says the French result proves that in the modern-day game of sevens, anything can happen.

"We knew that going into this game. It was only 12-5 at halftime so we took nothing for granted and will do the same on [Sunday] against the French team."

Curry says they'll be analysing France on video overnight.

"We haven't played [France] too much in this World Series, so we'll do a good review of their game today and how they played through the World Series.

The other men's quarter-finals will see England meet hosts USA, Scotland face World Series champions South Africa and Argentina play tournament favourites Fiji.