Lopeti Timani claims he thought he was doing to die during the alleged beating from Rebels teammate Amanaki Mafi in Dunedin last weekend.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Timani opened up about the chain of events which led to the alleged assault.

Both players were reportedly drinking at the house of Mafi's brother when Timani insulted a family member of Mafi.

Timani was then chased outside the house where he was allegedly assaulted by Mafi.

"His brother tried to hold me as 'Naki' [Mafi] started punching me in the face," Timani told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I said, 'Mate, why are you doing this to me, I thought you were my teammate, I know your family, are you punching me because you're angry because I said something offensive to your family?'

"He was just punching me and he said 'because I'm telling you now I'm the man, I'm the man'. I thought they were going to kill me. I thought I was going to die."

Timani told the Sydney Morning Herald that he fled the house but was caught in a nearby park. He later jumped out of a car when it stopped at the lights. He then got a taxi and returned to the team hotel.

While hiding in the park, Timani called his brother Sioane in France who was still on the line when he was taken into the car.

"They thought I'd died," Timani said. "He told me he listened for an hour and then my phone [went] off."

⁦@telegraph_sport⁩ backpage splashing with the horrific injuries suffered by ⁦@MelbourneRebels⁩ star Lopeti Timani after allegedly being attacked by ⁦@SuperRugby⁩ teammate Amanaki Mafi last weekend. https://t.co/OWM1KXzUNA pic.twitter.com/mY6PXipBi8 — Tim Morrissey (@timmorrissey) July 17, 2018

Mafi faced a Dunedin court on Monday morning after being charged by New Zealand police over the incident, and was released on bail.

Both players were fined $16,300 (AU$15,000) by the club and are unlikely to play for the Rebels again.

On Tuesday, Melbourne Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson said: "Notwithstanding that both Mafi and Timani were finishing at the Rebels this season and heading overseas to continue their playing careers, it is only appropriate, given the seriousness of the incident, to sanction both players with a significant fine.

"The actions of these two players is totally contrary to our Club's values and has tarnished the excellent work of so many in the club, both on and off the field this season."