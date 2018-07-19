Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe has written himself into the history books aged just 20 but not for the reasons his manager Jose Mourinho may have hoped.

Tuanzebe instead won a Guinness World Record for the fastest game of Hungry Hungry Hippos ever completed by clearing it in 17.36 seconds flat.

The lightning-quick time saw United defender Tuanzebe awarded the official Guinness World Record for clearing the tabletop game.

United players on the club's preseason US tour had spent Wednesday morning in Arizona attempting to break a series of world records.

Advertisement

His team-mate Ro-Shaun Williams posted a photo of Tuanzebe holding up his award with the caption: 'Congrats to the boy Axel, beating me at Hungry Hungry Hippos and getting the world record.'

Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to clear a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos ever, at just over 17 seconds! 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/3xFyaJxHQS — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 19, 2018



Guinness adjudicator Adam Brown added: 'We have had a great day adjudicating a range of record attempts with the Manchester United Football team as part of their collaboration with Guinness World Records.

'Tuanzebe, was the bigger winner of the day and bagged himself the record for Fastest time to clear a game of hungry hippos in a time of 17.36 seconds, beating competition from his fellow team mates.'

Hungry Hungry Hippos is a tabletop game which sees players take control of up to four mechanical hippopotamuses and eat as many marbles as they can.

The hippopotamus who collects the most marbles is declared the winner of the game, though Tuanzebe will have been playing on his own.

Tuanzebe is bidding to earn a regular place in United's first team next season having spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

The England Under-21 defender has recorded eight appearances in total for United and made his Champions League debut last season against CSKA Moscow.