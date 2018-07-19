The sanctions are a bigger black eye for basketball than the brawl itself.

That was the feeling on Thursday following FIBA's decision to suspend 13 players and two coaches from the Philippines and Australia for their involvement in the ugly World Cup qualifying melee in Manila earlier this month.

Three Australians — Daniel Kickert (five games), Thon Maker (three) and Chris Goulding (one) copped suspensions from FIBA matches for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Kickert, who sparked the brawl with his stray elbow, and Goulding, were also fined for inciting unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Advertisement

The decision to suspend and fine Goulding is perplexing given he was set upon by multiple Philippine players and staff and bashed and kicked while he laid motionless on the ground.

No sanction was imposed on Australians Nathan Sobey and Jason Cadee, who were on the court when the brawl erupted.

Jio Jalalon, the Philippines official/player that entered the court and punched Sobey only received a five-game FIBA suspension.

Remarkably, the father of a Philippines player that entered the court and hit Sobey with a chair wasn't reprimanded.

Basketball Australia must also pay a disciplinary fine of $150,000 for the unsportsmanlike behaviour of its players for abusing/tampering of equipment.

This occurred when the Australians removed floor stickers from the court on the eve of the game.

Daniel Kickert (centre) has been suspended for five games. Photo / Getty

The Philippines had 10 players rubbed out for a total of 35 FIBA games and $400,000.

This includes: Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright (1 game each); Terence Romeo, Jayson Castro William, Andray Blatche and Jeth Rosario (3 games each); Roger Pogoy, Carl Cruz and Jalalon (5 games each).

Small forward Calvin Abueva received 6 games due to prior unsportsmanlike behaviour in a FIBA competition.

No sanction was imposed on Philippines shooting guard Gabe Norwood.

Philippines assistant coach Joseph Uichico was also suspended for 3 games for unsportsmanlike behaviour, while head coach Vincent 'Chot' Reyes was suspended for 1 game and shall pay a disciplinary fine of $13,500 for inciting unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Money from the fines will be used to support the "Basketball for Good" social program launched by the International Basketball Foundation.

In addition, the Philippines' national federation was sanctioned for the unsportsmanlike behaviour of its delegation members and of its public, as well as for insufficient organisation of the game.

As a result, the Philippines will play the next home game behind closed doors while a ban for two more home games has been placed under a probationary period of 3 years.

Philippines basketball was also ordered to pay a fine of $337,000.

In a surprise move, FIBA has also suspended the match officials for 12 months.

Following a thorough evaluation by a group of experts of the officiating during the game, the FIBA Secretary General has decided that the referees of the game shall be removed with immediate effect from the FIBA Elite Program and shall not be nominated to any international competitions organised or recognised by FIBA (including at Zone and Sub-zone level) for a period of one year.