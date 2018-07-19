Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time flaunting his wealth after a blockbuster move to Juventus.

The Sun reports that Ronaldo left a $34,000 (£17,850) tip for hotel staff at a luxury Greek resort where the Portugese star is holidaying following his exit from the World Cup at the round of 16.

According to the Sun, Ronaldo was so impressed with the service of the staff at the Costa Navarino resort in the Peloponnese region of Greece, he left them a huge cheque to thank them for their services.

Ronaldo reportedly asked the hotel management to split the cheque equally among all the hotel workers.

Lovely moments! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 12, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

The 33-year-old star shocked the world earlier this month when he left Real Madrid to sign for Italian champions Juventus for a reported £100million (NZ$195m) fee.

He is due to earn around $50 million per season after signing a four-year contract with the Serie A champions.

According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is the world's third highest-earning sports star, with only boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Barcelona rival Lionel Messi above him.