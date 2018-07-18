With a whopping value of $7.06 billion (US$4.8 billion), the NFL's Dallas Cowboys have once again topped the annual Forbes list of the world's most valuable sports teams for the third consecutive year.

The sporting world may still be coming down from what many have called the greatest World Cup of all time, but it is American football who still remains king of the global sporting landscape from a financial perspective.

The NFL lands 29 teams among Forbes' 50 most valuable sports teams list, with the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions the only NFL teams not to make the cut.

Football is still represented well with three of the top four made up by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona. They are among seven European football clubs to make the list.

The biggest movers were NBA teams Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets with a 19 and 33 per cent respective increase in value from last year - a sign of the league's increasing popularity especially with young people.

"There has never been a better time to own a top-notch pro sports franchise," Forbes Media Senior Editor Kurt Badenhausen said.

"Blockbuster TV contracts and owner-friendly collective bargaining agreements are fuelling record sale prices across major sports leagues."

Here's Forbes' full list of the world's 50 most valuable sports teams of 2018:

Rank, Team, Value (US$), 1-Yr change (Sport)

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion, 14% (NFL)

2. Manchester United, $4.123 billion, 12% (Soccer)

3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion, 14% (Soccer)

4. Barcelona, $4.064 billion, 12% (Soccer)

5. New York Yankees, $4 billion, 8% (MLB)

6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion, 9% (NFL)

7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion, 9% (NBA)

8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.3 billion, 10% (NBA)

8. New York Giants, $3.3 billion, 6% (NFL)

10. Golden State Warriors, $3.1 billion, 19% (NBA)

10. Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion, 5% (NFL)

12. Bayern Munich, $3.063 billion, 13% (Soccer)

13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion, 2% (NFL)

14. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3 billion, 9% (MLB)

15. Los Angeles Rams, $3 billion, 3% (NFL)

16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion, 8% (MLB)

17. San Francisco Giants, $2.85 billion, 8% (MLB)

18. Chicago Bears, $2.85 billion, 6% (NFL)

19. Boston Red Sox, $2.8 billion, 4% (MLB)

20. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion, 8% (NFL)

21. New York Jets, $2.75 billion, 0% (NFL)

22. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.65 billion, 6% (NFL)

23. Chicago Bulls, $2.6 billion, 4% (NBA)

23. Denver Broncos, $2.6 billion, 8% (NFL)

25. Miami Dolphins, $2.575 billion, 8% (NFL)

26. Green Bay Packers, $2.55 billion, 9% (NFL)

27. Boston Celtics, $2.5 billion, 14% (NBA)

28. Baltimore Ravens, $2.5 billion, 9% (NFL)

29. Atlanta Falcons, $2.475 billion, 16% (NFL)

30. Manchester City, $2.474 billion, 19% (Soccer)

31. Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.45 billion, 9% (NFL)

32. Seattle Seahawks, $2.425 billion, 9% (NFL)

33. Minnesota Vikings, $2.4 billion, 9% (NFL)

34. Oakland Raiders, $2.38 billion, 13% (NFL)

35. Indianapolis Colts, $2.375 billion, 9% (NFL)

36. Brooklyn Nets, $2.3 billion, 28% (NBA)

37. Carolina Panthers, $2.3 billion, 11% (NFL)

38. Los Angeles Chargers, $2.275 billion, 9% (NFL)

39. Arsenal, $2.238 billion, 16% (Soccer)

40. Houston Rockets, $2.2 billion, 33% (NBA)

41. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.15 billion, 7% (NBA)

42. Arizona Cardinals, $2.15 billion, 6% (NFL)

43. New York Mets, $2.1 billion, 5% (MLB)

44. Kansas City Chiefs, $2.1 billion, 12% (NFL)

45. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.075 billion, 6% (NFL)

46. Chelsea, $2.062 billion, 12% (Soccer)

47. Tennessee Titans, $2.05 billion, 2% (NFL)

48. New Orleans Saints, $2 billion, 14% (NFL)

49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $1.975 billion, 10% (NFL)

50. Cleveland Browns, $1.95 billion, 5% (NFL)