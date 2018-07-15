Russian protest group Pussy Riot has claimed responsibility for four people who ran onto the field and disrupted the World Cup final.

The punk band says in a statement posted on their Twitter feed Sunday that the disruption was a protest.

The four people who charged onto the field in the 52nd minute simultaneously in what appeared to be old-fashioned police uniforms were tackled to the ground by stewards, but not before one shared a high five with a French player in the center circle.

Pussy Riot issued a list of demands to the Russian government on Twitter including to free political prisoners, end "illegal arrests at protests" and to "allow political competition in the country."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pussy Riot rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Related articles:

SPORT

VAR penalty gives France 2-1 halftime lead

16 Jul, 2018 3:13am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'I can't explain how proud we are and how happy we are': Croatian football fan

16 Jul, 2018 4:00am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

World Cup: Classy Belgium outshine England

15 Jul, 2018 6:29am
4 minutes to read