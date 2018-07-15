Warriors 26

Broncos 6

The Warriors rediscovered their best form and put the rest of the NRL on notice with a scintillating 26-6 win over Brisbane today.

The Warriors bounced back confidently after back-to-back losses to claim their seventh away win of the year at Suncorp Stadium.

First half tries to Solomone Kata, Gerard Beale and Issac Luke helped the Warriors to a commanding 16-0 halftime lead, with Kata crossing for his second and Agnatius Paasi running in their fifth and final four-pointer.

The Warriors' goal line defence continued to hold firm as the Broncos attack was repeatedly turned away before hooker Andrew McCullough burrowed over in the 74th minute.

The impressive display catapulted the Warriors over Brisbane into sixth spot on the premiership ladder and puts them back into top four calculations, while restoring the six-point gap between them and the teams chasing from outside the eight.

Veteran Warriors forward Simon Mannering played his best game of the season, hooker Luke was at his running best, while halfback Shaun Johnson answered his critics by getting more involved to ask plenty of questions of the Broncos defence.

Right centre Peta Hiku also responded well after a poor defensive showing last week in a much improved all-round team performance that allowed the Warriors to play to their potential.

After struggling for momentum in last week's defeat to Penrith, the Warriors enjoyed strong go-forward through the middle and on the fringes while good defence helped them control the speed of the ruck.

With the sun on their backs and hard ground beneath their feet the visitors returned to the sparkling play that marked early season wins over the Rabbitohs and Roosters, with offloads and quick ball movement proving difficult for the Broncos to contain.

A desperate effort from captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck prevented Brisbane wing Corey Oates from crossing for an early try before Kata ran in the opening four-pointer for the Warriors after eight minutes.

The visitors dominated possession and territory but three incomplete sets in a row stifled their momentum and forward Adam Blair missed another chance to score when he failed to ground a Blake Green grubber in the ingoal.

An unforced error from young Broncos wing Jamayne Isaako gave the Warriors an attacking scrum before a delayed short pass from Johnson gave Beale their second try near the half hour.

Both sides were reduced to 12 men when McCullough threw three punches after wearing a raised arm from Warriors ball carrier Chris Satae, before Luke brushed off Anthony Milford's weak tackle to score their third; Johnson's second conversion making it 16-0 at the break.

An obstruction ruling saw the Broncos miss out on a try to Darius Boyd early in the second half, before the Warriors produced the best play of the day with Mannering and Luke combining and Johnson handling twice in the lead-up to Kata crossed for his double.

Six minutes later Paasi charged on to nice pass from Green to run in their fifth try with Johnson's third goal making it 26-0 heading towards the final quarter.

The Broncos finally found a way through with McCullough ducking over in the dying stages, but the Warriors will head into next Sunday's showdown with Melbourne at Mt Smart Stadium full of confidence.

Warriors 26 (Solomona Kata 2, Gerard Beale, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi tries; Shaun Johnson 3/5 cons)

Broncos 6 (Andrew McCullough try; Jamayne Isaako con)