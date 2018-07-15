Follow live as the Brisbane Broncos host the New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Playmaker Blake Green is used to hearing criticism of the Warriors but is ignoring any negativity ahead of tomorrow's NRL clash against Brisbane.

The 31-year-old has been telling his teammates to pick themselves up after last week's demoralising loss to Penrith, knowing they must go to Suncorp Stadium full of confidence if they are to upset the in-form Broncos.

The former Manly five-eighth refuses to listen to those questioning the Warriors' finals credentials and remains confident they can bounce back from consecutive defeats and push on positively through the last eight rounds of the regular season.

"It's not motivation," Green said of criticism of the Warriors' form.

"Everyone said we were going to come last when I got here, too. So we try not to listen to what everyone is saying. It's important we just stay tight as a group. If we keep working hard and getting better, who knows where we can end up?"

Green's experience has been invaluable in a youthful side containing eight players with fewer than 50 first grade games.

He admits he tries to fill a role similar to that of another assistant coach and, along with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, has plenty to say to his teammates at halftime, post-match and at training, offering encouragement and direction.

That guidance was never more important than this week as they prepare to enter a packed stadium full of Broncos fans expecting their side to claim a fourth straight win.

"I try to [fill that coach-type role] because it's quite easy to get bogged down in a loss like that," he said.

"But step out of the situation and look at it from afar, the facts are it's the first time we've had back-to-back losses for the year, which is not a bad effort.

"We're still in the eight, and if we pull out a couple of good performances, everyone will be feeling much better about themselves."

Green knows they face a tough task in overcoming the Broncos, who boast a young and aggressive forward pack that is growing in confidence each week.

The Broncos are expected to be at full strength after naming all four of their State of Origin stars — Queensland wing Corey Oates, hooker Andrew McCullough and lock Josh McGuire, and New South Wales centre James Roberts — to back up after the Maroons' game three victory on Wednesday.

"They're playing really good footy and with a lot of energy," he said.

"Every time the Broncos are playing good footy, their kick-chase is on point and they're energetic with numbers in tackles, so they're going to be really hard to beat.

"Tevita Pangai jnr has been outstanding for them. McGuire is a big one for them in the middle. He's a bit of a leader for their pack. They've got some outstanding individuals on the edge as well who are really hard to handle.

"It's going to be a tough day for us but it will be interesting to see how we respond."