World football's governing body is investigating "possible discriminatory" chants by England fans during their World Cup semifinal defeat to Croatia.

It relates to the chanting of "no surrender" by England fans and other potentially discriminatory songs, reports the BBC.

England were beaten 2-1 in Moscow after extra-time as they attempted to reach a first World Cup final since 1966.

They will end their tournament with a third/fourth place play-off against Belgium in St Petersburg on Sunday.

Fifa has also fined the English FA $100,000 after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore "unauthorised" socks after ignoring a warning to stop.

The players wore branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks, "breaching media and marketing regulations and the Fifa equipment regulations".

Fifa announced yesterday that so far all doping tests before and during the World Cup have been negative.

Since January 2018, a total of 2037 tests have been conducted, Fifa said. On average, every player from the four remaining teams has been tested four times since January, with some of tested up to eight times.