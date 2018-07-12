Adam Thomson has shared an emotional video of his time in a Japanese hospital after falling ill late last year.

The former All Blacks and Highlanders hard man spent almost 60 days in hospital after being diagnosed with lumbar discitis, a painful infection of the spine.

Posting the video on Instagram, the 29-cap international said it wasn't easy to look back on the footage.

Thomson was admitted to Tsukuba Memorial hospital in Tokyo on December 19 last year in excruciating pain, with an illness that left him unable to walk for days and initially had doctors baffled.

Advertisement

He spent 57 days in hospital as a result of the illness.