Adam Thomson has shared an emotional video of his time in a Japanese hospital after falling ill late last year.

The former All Blacks and Highlanders hard man spent almost 60 days in hospital after being diagnosed with lumbar discitis, a painful infection of the spine.

Posting the video on Instagram, the 29-cap international said it wasn't easy to look back on the footage.

It wasn't easy to look back on this footage and piece together this video of our two months in a Japanese hospital over Xmas 2017. There are some pretty raw moments and it's tough to relive some of the more challenging times but it was important to both of us (@jessie_guru) to tell this story. I couldn't be more thankful for the unconditional love and support I received throughout, it gave me the strength to stay positive and make it back on my feet again. You all know who you are and I hope you know you'll always have my gratitude. Of course a special mention to the rock @jessie_guru who was always by my side through the triumphs and failures; thank you and gratitude will never be enough 💛 Click the link in my bio to read and watch the full journey. I hope this story brings a little bit of hope, laughter, and inspiration to anyone that needs it. Feel free to ask me any questions or leave a message... Much love, AT

Thomson was admitted to Tsukuba Memorial hospital in Tokyo on December 19 last year in excruciating pain, with an illness that left him unable to walk for days and initially had doctors baffled.

He spent 57 days in hospital as a result of the illness.

