Follow live as New South Wales take on Queensland in State of Origin III.

NSW has already won the series but the job isn't over yet for Brad Fittler's "Baby Blues".

They can become just the eighth team in Origin's 36-year history to claim a 3-0 whitewash — and the first NSW team to do so since 2000 — with a win over Queensland in Brisbane tonight.

But the Maroons have the added incentive to avoid a clean-sweep. Billy Slater will be captaining his state for the first time in his last ever Origin appearance before the Melbourne fullback retires from representative football, and newly installed halfback Daly Cherry-Evans will be desperate for a strong performance to prove he deserves a mortgage on the No.7 jersey.

Cameron Smith also posted a tribute to teammate Slater just days after a reported feud was blown wide open by claims of a falling our between their wives.

Smith posted a message of support for Queensland ahead of the series finale in which he made special mention of Slater and his wife Nicole.

Best of luck to the @QLDMaroons boys tonight! Special mention to Bill leading the side as skipper in his last game for QLD. Congratulations to you, Nicole and the family mate, enjoy it! @BillySlater #Origin #QLDER pic.twitter.com/lT0AhojyHJ — Cameron Smith (@camsmith9) July 11, 2018

Smith will receive a pre-game presentation for his record 42-Origin career after making a surprise representative retirement in May while Slater will also be honoured before his 31st and final game for the Maroons in a big screen tribute.

Slater moved to avoid any potential Origin III awkwardness with Smith when he tried to end the rumours about his Melbourne teammate and ex-Maroons skipper earlier this week.

"I have got no problems with Cam. Cam and I are fine, Cooper and I are fine," Slater said.

"I am not going to stand here and gossip about other people's relationships, as far as I am concerned I am okay with everyone."