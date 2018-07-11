Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus, bringing to an end a hugely successful nine-year spell in Spain.

Madrid said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Juventus after a request by Ronaldo. No financial details were disclosed but Italian media reports Juventus is paying Madrid 105 million euros (NZ$180 million) for the 33-year-old forward.

According to reports Ronaldo will recieve 120m euros over four years.

That equates to:

• $NZ206,550,000 over 4 Years.

• NZ$51,600,000 A Year.

• NZ$4,300,000 A Month.

• NZ$1,070,000 A Week.

• NZ$153,600 A Day.

• NZ$6403 An Hour.

• NZ$10,739 A Minute.

• NZ$177 A Second.

"Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proven to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the greatest eras in the history of our club and of world soccer," the club said in a statement.

Ronaldo is currently on vacation in Greece following Portugal's elimination from the World Cup. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli flew out Tuesday to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United and was the Spanish club's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 matches. He helped the club win four Champions League titles — beating Juventus in the final in 2017 — and also won the Spanish league and cup twice each.

"In addition to the titles he won, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and determination," Madrid said. "For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its greatest symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be his home."



Ronaldo signed a five-year deal with Madrid in 2016, saying he wanted to end his career at the club. But he has also publicly expressed his discontentment about being jeered at times by some Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

He posted a farewell letter on the Real Madrid website.

"These years at Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life," he wrote.



"I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

"However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me."

"I have had fabulous teammates in the field and in the dressing room, I have felt the warmth of an incredible crowd and together we have won 3 Champions in a row and 4 Champions in 5 years. And with them also, on an individual level, I have the satisfaction of having won 4 Gold Balls and 3 Gold Boots. All during my time in this immense and extraordinary club," he continued.



"Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly.



"Thank you infinitely once more to our fans and thanks also to Spanish Football. During these 9 exciting years I have had great players in front of me. My respect and my recognition for all of them."

Ronaldo was also moved by the Juventus fans for giving him a standing ovation after he scored a spectacular goal against the Italian club at the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League quarterfinals last season.

Ronaldo made his debut for Sporting Lisbon when he was 17. His crossover dribble was already famous when Alex Ferguson brought him to Manchester United ahead of the 2003-04 season and gave him the No. 7 shirt of the recently departed David Beckham.

He spent six seasons in England, winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League title and one FA Cup.

Ronaldo led Portugal to their first major title at the European Championship two years ago in France. He helped the Portuguese team reach the semifinals in his first World Cup in 2006.

Portugal were eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16 of this year's tournament in Russia. Ronaldo scored four goals to take his tally to 85 for his country and break Ferenc Puskas' record as Europe's all-time leading international scorer.