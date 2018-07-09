Video of amateur basketball players attacking a referee in a game has been described as the 'worst moment in sports' by famed commentator Dick Vitale.

Sickening footage was posted on social media of a brawl in an AAU game between Chicago's R.A.W Athletics and the Houston Raptors.

The footage shows players of R.A.W surrounding a referee who is pushed to the ground before fellow referees come to his aid. A scuffle then turns to a brawl. The incident comes a week after Australia and Philippines were involved in a brawl during a Basketball World Cup qualifier in Manila.

"At the end of the game, one of my players was complaining about a call," Martin told ESPN. "He made a comment to the referee. The ref didn't like it. So the other team inbounded the ball, walked it up, the ref said to my player, 'Say it again.' Then he T'd him up and kicked him out of the game. And he walked behind him, still having words. Then the ref pushed my player, and they squared up right by my bench. When they squared up, another one of my players jumped off the bench and took [the ref] down. We separated them."



What a disgrace. All these players should be barred from HS/AAU basketball immediately. Doug, I say AMEN to that / a disgrace to the uniform they wear /& to the game we LOVE . Take their uniform away NOW! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 8, 2018

This brawl is so disturbing / ppl get sent to prison for less than these vicious attacks / These players / Coaches must be identified and banned from competition in AAU events & at their schools . A DISGRACE ! https://t.co/fzBxG17L08 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 8, 2018

Worst moment in sports history. This is sickening!A sad example of sportsmanship being taught / Just flat out criminal behavior . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 9, 2018

Vitale, considered the voice of college basketball, was shocked by the scenes, taking to Twitter to condemn the brawl.

According to ESPN, local police have launched an investigation into the fight.