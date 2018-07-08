Former Auckland coach Wayne Pivac is set to be confirmed as Warren Gatland's successor as Wales head coach on Monday.

Pivac had topped a shortlist for the role that included Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie to take over from Gatland following the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

Gatland has been in charge of Wales since 2008 and will step down following next year's Rugby World Cup in order to return home to New Zealand, having also led the British and Irish Lions on two tours during his time in the northern hemisphere. Wales have clinched two Six Nations Grand Slam titles during Gatland's reign, in 2008 and 2012, and reached the semi-finals of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Pivac joined Scarlets back in 2014 but his reputation has soared over the last two years after the Scarlets reached back-to-back Pro14 finals, winning the title in 2017 against Munster.

The Kiwi coach has won plenty of praise for the Scarlets' attacking mindset and Pivac has also played a key role in the development of previously unheralded players including Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne and Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes, with a large number of Scarlets players now making up the core of the Wales side.

A former police officer, Pivac began his coaching career with Auckland, winning the New Zealand Rugby coach of the year award in 2003. He went on to spend three years in charge of Fiji before spells with North Harbour and a second run with Auckland before heading to West Wales.

Pivac will become the fourth New Zealander to take charge of Wales, after Gatland and earlier Graham Henry (1998-2002) and Steve Hansen (2002-2004) who both went on to win the Rugby World Cup as head coach of the All Blacks.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley, who has acted as caretaker coach at times in recent years, is expected to leave the set-up with Gatland in 2019.

"The union have been quite smart in trying to announce that early enough because there's no doubt that probably four or five coaches will be available post-World Cup and there will be a number of nations looking for new coaches as well," Gatland said regarding his successor last month during Wales' tour of Argentina.

"Wales have tried to get on the front foot and make that appointment early, but we just need to be smart in how we manage the next 12 months."