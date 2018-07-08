Photos and videos captured the outrageous scenes that erupted across England as the country celebrated its World Cup triumph.

The dream is well and truly alive for long-suffering England football fans who have for so long been haunted by World Cup disappointment.

English, Russian and other fans react as England defeats Colombia on penalties in their round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Moscow, Russia. Photo / AP

A 2-0 win against Sweden in the quarter-finals on Sunday morning (AEST) sent the entire country into meltdown as the miracle of bringing home the sport's most cherished trophy edges ever closer to reality.

The Three Lions will face Croatia in the semi-finals after it overcame Russia in a dramatic penalty shootout and, should it win that match-up, will go on to play either France or Belgium in the final.

England hasn't won the tournament since 1966 and this is the first time it's progressed to the final four since 1990. The victory over Sweden only intensified the nation's World Cup fever as supporters across the country went nuts.

England fans celebrate in the street near London Bridge station and Borough Market. Photo / AP

England fans went crazy after that Maguire goal...



including @Kelly_Smith10 and @IanWright0 😂 pic.twitter.com/x3RH69kQsd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Tell me a better country? I’ll wait.. pic.twitter.com/JylnHlTCfj — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) July 7, 2018

Some of the revellers channelled their joy in spectacular fashion, including scaling road signs and monuments as well as jumping on top of buses and cars.

One fan jumped from a double-decker in Clapham Junction in London — before smashing through the glass roof of a bus shelter before picking himself up and continuing to party on.

Over in the capital's Borough High Street supporters went ballistic, with some climbing on to the bonnet of an ambulance car, leaving it severely damaged.

In Folkestone, Kent, one partying fan was run over after being seemingly unaware of traffic — he appeared not to be seriously injured.

While everyone tuned into the game, life ground to a halt as everyone flocked to pubs or headed home to watch the big match.

Roads and streets were empty and shops even closed their doors.

Thousands of England fans were spotted queuing up to get into pubs in central London. Long queues snaked around the streets of London Bridge as supporters tried to bag a seat in front of big screens in the capital.

One of a handful of fans from England shout chants and cheer as they watch the round of 16 match between Colombia and England. Photo / AP

ENGLAND STARS REACT

It didn't take long for the England players to take to social media to celebrate their win.

When you can’t get “it’s coming home” theme tune out your head pic.twitter.com/RisR1wPL31 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2018

Words can’t describe.. part of something special 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/4fDNQn5nH9 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 7, 2018

Wow Wow Wow . #WorldCup Semi Final , Let me take a minute to let that sink in 👀 . Thank You everyone for your support here in Russia and back home , Unbelievable ! We keep going 🤘🏾🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xZXfovWX7Y — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 7, 2018

Former England star Ian Wright also got in on the act, posting a clip showing him whispering to the camera: "It's coming home!"

Former England star turned pundit Rio Ferdinand was delighted with the result, as were ex-internationals Michael Owen and Gary Lineker.

It’s official... Football’s Coming Home Again!! Big respect to the @england team & Gareth! Wanna see the scenes back home... tag me people! Love it #ENG #WorldCup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/kiLgkMPbWx — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 7, 2018

Proud as punch.

These guys are a credit to the country. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 7, 2018

It actually might bloody well come home. Incredible. And yes, it’s the real one. pic.twitter.com/GqZvGSFP5B — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

