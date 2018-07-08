Former UCLA basketball star Tyler Honeycutt killed himself early Saturday morning at age 27, police reports say.

The former college standout and ex-NBA player was reportedly acting erratically when his mother called the police on Friday night.

He allegedly began shooting at responding officers, who returned fire, said the Daily Mail.

Honeycutt then barricaded himself inside the residence in Sherman Oaks.

A SWAT team entered the residence at around 3.30am and found him dead.

The 27-year-old from Sylmar, California, played for the UCLA Bruins from 2009 to 2011, when he was drafted in the second round by the Sacramento Kings.

He played for the Kings for two seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets in February 2013.

After being waived by the Rockets, Honeycutt went to play in the Euroleagues with BC Khimki in Russia and Anadolu Efes in Turkey.

In 2018 he helped take BC Khimki to the Eurloleague Final Four.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757​