Follow live as Russia take on Croatia in their World Cup quarterfinal clash.





For some reason, Croatia can't seem to avoid drawing the host country at the World Cup.

Croatia has only qualified for the World Cup five times, the first coming in 1998. And for the third time in those trips, the Croatians are matched up with the home team. This time it's in the quarterfinals against Russia.

Croatia lost to France 2-1 in the semifinals in 1998. In 2014, Croatia was drawn into the same group as host Brazil and fell 3-1 in the opening match of the tournament. In both 1998 and 2014, Croatia took 1-0 leads only to see the home country rally. Clearly, Croatia is ready for a different result. A win would put the Croatians in the semis for the second time. Coach Zlatko Dalic says "We cannot choose our opponents, be it hosts or somebody else. We are facing a huge game, quarterfinals, it doesn't matter who is the opponent. Maybe the only thing is the vociferous support by the fans."

Dalic says is players regularly play way games at packed stadiums "fans howling" for their clubs and "this shouldn't be a problem for us."

"And ultimately we should not be asking or looking for any excuses. We have to play our own game, irrespective of who is in the stands."