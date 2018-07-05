One of the most famous voices in football says it would be beyond words if England went onto win the World Cup in Russia.

England face Sweden in Sunday's quarter-finals for a spot in the final four for the first time since 1990.

The Three Lions won their only World Cup in 1966 and famous English football commentator Martin Tyler told the DRS on Newstalk ZB that this England team have a great chance to go one step further in the tournament this weekend.

"Yes, they can. My experience tells me they've got a great chance. That's not the same as saying they will do it. They're a good group. They're extremely well managed and they're realistic in their expectations. They know how to win football matches," Tyler said.

"Sweden have a good record against England, I think it will be a close call and it's certainly got people thinking 'well look, this world is conquerable'. Of course it's a long time since England did anything at a World Cup, a very long time since they won it for the only time.

Tyler, who is covering games for Sky Sport UK, was impressed by the confidence shown by the England players in their shootout victory over Colombia and said that of the eight remaining teams in the competition, England are the side with the most room to improve.

"[They're] More focused and I think, better managed because of the detail that Gareth Southgate and his staff have put into it – which showed in the penalty shootout incidentally, the preparation for that has been enormous. I thought they were the most confident group of England penalty takers I've ever seen," Tyler said.

"They need the narrow margins to be in their favour. They need to play well. They haven't played particular well. They've scored a lot of goals from corners and obviously penalties, some that have resulted from corners. So I think there's scope for them to play better and maybe you couldn't say that about everyone else who is in the tournament.

Tyler wouldn't go as far as confirming a England World Cup title.

"It could happen. It could happen. But that's as far as I'll go," he said.

"I lived through the '66 experience and it was pretty wild then. Quite a wild time the 60s but not much a social media explosion and people feeling so involved in it. If England were to win the World Cup it would change the landscape of football. It would reinvigorate those who gave maybe fallen out of love with it or can't afford it or whatever. It's a total thing for the country, It would be beyond words if England win."

The New Zealand TAB list England as $1.35 favourites to beat Sweden while the Three Lions are listed as the third favourites behind Brazil and France to win the tournament.