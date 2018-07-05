New Zealand Football has apologised to a former New Zealand staff member over comments made by former chief executive Andy Martin.

During a press conference last month, Martin, in answer to media questions about issues raised by a former New Zealand Football Ferns manager Claire Hamilton around the team and environment, stated that the matters were linked to a "performance management issue around the individual".

NZ Football said on its website today: ''This statement was factually totally incorrect. There were no performance management issues as they relate to this former New Zealand Football staff member. Quite the opposite.

''New Zealand Football are pleased to take this opportunity to apologise to the former New Zealand staff member for making such a statement.''

Advertisement

Martin, who held the role since 2013, stepped down on June 30 in the wake of the unprecedented fallout between the Football Ferns and coach Andreas Heraf.

There was concern within the football community about Martin's conduct since the Football Ferns' scandal.

Heraf had been under fire after 13 players wrote letters of complaint about him, with allegations around bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear.

Those players also said they will not play under Heraf, which appears to make the Austrian's roles as Ferns coach and national technical director untenable.

Earlier last month Heraf was placed on leave as an independent investigation was launched into the Football Ferns environment.

Martin was publicly adamant he had no prior knowledge of any allegations or issues.