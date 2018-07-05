Tongan Thor Taniela Tupou has spoken of his disappointment at being sinbinned during the Reds Super Rugby match against the Blues last week.

''It was my first game at Eden Park in the city where I went to school and I'd been looking forward to performing there all year.''

He said the 10 minutes in the sin bin under a blanket at Eden Park went very slowly and every moment he thought he should be out on the field making a difference, reports news.com.

''Back at training this week I spoke to [coach] Brad Thorn and we agreed the team can't afford to have these moments.

''I definitely did extras on my tackling technique because being lazy and not using your arms more obviously when tackling with the shoulder can put the team in a difficult position.

He said he had the privilege of speaking to Blues and All Black legend Jerome Kaino who played his last home game before moving to France.

''He still remembered the chubby, fat bloke (me) who came to watch Blues training as a schoolboy.''

The Reds wanted to finish strongly against the Melbourne Rebels.