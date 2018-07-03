Members of the Zimbabwe rugby team were forced to sleep on the street on the eve of a World Cup qualifier in Tunisia this weekend.

The team made the decision to sleep outside in protest over the poor conditions at their hotel in Beja, the BBC reports.

Zimbabwe national rugby team forced to sleep on the streets of Tunisia... @WorldRugby 👀 pic.twitter.com/MGcug87P0l — Brian Mujati (@MujatiBrewing) July 3, 2018

According to the BBC, the Zimbabwe side were held at immigration for six hours before arriving at sub-standard accommodation.

In a statement released by Rugby Africa, the governing body in Tunisia apologised and said new accommodation had been arranged for Zimbabwe.

"We would like to reassure the Zimbabwean Ministry of Sports, Zimbabwe Rugby Union, and all partners and fans that the situation was addressed immediately, and an acceptable solution has been found this morning. Tunisia Rugby Union took the Sables management to visit another hotel which was accepted," the statement read.

"Rugby Africa and Tunisia Rugby Union would like to express their sincere apologies to the Sables team and management for this unfortunate situation. This does not reflect the standards of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup competition and we sincerely regret any prejudice caused."

Zimbabwe and Tunisia meet in an African qualifying game in Monastir this weekend.

Zimbabwe flanker Takudzwa Mandiwanza told Zimbabwean radio station Capitalk FM that coach Peter de Villiers had paid to feed the players out of his own pocket.

"We have not been paid our daily allowances for our duration in Kenya, including our match fees that we did not receive. Now we're in Tunisia, we were detained at the airport for close to six hours, with no allowances given to us," Mandiwanza said.

"We'd be hungry right now. The situation is very frustrating and disheartening."