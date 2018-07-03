England and Colombia are 0-0 at halftime at Spartak Stadium in a match that will determine which team fills the last spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The half ended contentiously when Colombia's Wilmar Barrios appeared to head butt Jordan Henderson while the players were forming a wall for a free-kick. Referee Mark Geiger subsequently showed Barrios a yellow card.

England had the better attacking opportunities but failed to really test David Ospina in the Colombian goal. Jesse Lingard fired over the bar for England from a good position near the end of the half.

England's defense largely contained Colombia, with the South American team failing to create any clear-cut opportunities to score.

The winner will play Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Thoughts were mixed on social media on whether Barrios should have received a yellow or red card.

Yellow card for a headbutt. You have to be kidding. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018

Zidane got a straight red for doing this. pic.twitter.com/FBvi7e5VuZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2018

I thought Henderson went down pretty theatrically. We slam Neymar, but that wasn't great either. #ENGCOL — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) July 3, 2018

Not sure it was a head butt. More a chest nestle with a vertical finish. pic.twitter.com/ubOnrzNhlt — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) July 3, 2018