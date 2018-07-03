A young player has been banned from all rugby for four years after admitting a breach of New Zealand Rugby's Anti-Doping Rules while still at college.

As the player was a Year 12 student, and a minor at the time of offending, he cannot be publicly identified.

A judicial committee heard the case, in which the player was found to have made several purchases of, and used, Clenbuterol in 2014.

After assessing evidence, and the player's own conflicting evidence, the committee believed the player knew he was taking some risks and understood that the anabolic agent was banned from sport.

The student said that he used Clenbuterol to aid weight loss, and as a student he had never received any educational advice about using performance enhancing drugs.

The committee concluded the player knew that by taking Clenbuterol it would strengthen his muscular power and make him a stronger player as he pursued a desire to play 1st XV rugby.

For these reasons, a reduction in the suspension could not be approved. The four-year ban from playing all rugby, was backdated to begin from 1 August 2017.

Clenbuterol is a prohibited substance under the New Zealand Sports Anti-Doping Rules.