All Blacks fans wanting to cheer on the men in black in Japan in their bid to win a third successive Rugby World Cup better get in quick or face disappointment.

Tour packages - which range from $5000 to $50,000 - are selling quickly, with 80 per cent of the initial allocation to a leading travel outlet snapped up already.

And David Caldwell, general manager of All Black Tours - announced last year by World Rugby as New Zealand's official travel agent for the 2019 tournament - said Japan's hosting of the event had led to huge interest from female punters; keen to combine the rugby with Japan's rich culture, shopping and cuisine.

Since March, when tickets and tour packages were first offered here, 10,000 tickets have been bought by rugby-mad Kiwis.

"The response has been phenomenal from the New Zealand marketplace," Caldwell said.

"For fans, Japan is clearly somewhere they want to go.''

The 10,000 tickets sold more than 14 months out from kick-off in the 2019 Rugby World Cup is well ahead of sales ahead of the previous tournament in the UK.



Caldwell said the typical demographic makeup on a tour was about 60-70 per cent male fans but this time the split is more 50-50. As well this was the first time the World Cup will be held in Asia.

"Just culturally, there is just so much more to see and do in Japan," Caldwell said.

"It's very unique, they've got incredible history, their culture is very different and their food is very different.

"There's lots of things to experience.''

The agency has several tour packages from the budget-friendly to those for the more devoted rugby fan.

For $2195, (not including flights) you can see the All Blacks take on the yet to be confirmed repechage winner on October 2. That includes two nights at the Rembrandt Hotel in Oita, All Blacks merchandise and a rail pass.

Other tours, which are either escorted or independent, cost up to almost $18,000. Those include tickets to games at the business end of the tournament - including quarter-final matches, semifinals and the final.

One of the agency's opening ceremony independent tours has already sold out.

For about $4500, fans on that tour get four nights' accommodation at the Hilton in Tokyo Bay, seats at what is expected to be a huge opening ceremony and tickets to the following Japan v Russia match and the All Blacks v Springboks showdown the next day.

For the ultimate All Blacks fan, there is the creme de la creme of rugby tours - the Full Tour package.

Made up of 45 nights of 4-star accommodation, it includes travelling to nine cities and 11 big matches, including the final.

Anyone interested in going on that tour will pay up to $50,000.

"Clearly, it's a once in a lifetime thing," Caldwell said.

"Only a small number of people are going to do something like this because of the price as it is and the experience it is. Not everyone can take two months off work.''

Expressions of interest are being taken for that particular tour and a decision will be made whether or not to offer it by October.

GOING ON TOUR AGAIN:

Queenstown couple Martin and Anne Issott are gearing up to go to yet another Rugby World Cup; after clocking up more than 25 rugby tours around the world over the years.

Martin Issott, originally from the UK, is a huge fan of the game and played as a loosehead prop in his younger days.

The couple attended 27 games at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand and travelled for the business end of the competition in 2015.

Rugby was only a part of the experience, however, he said.

"We went all over the country and met supporters from all over the world - the vast majority were typical rugby supporters. Passionate, enthusiastic and great fun to be with.

"I'm a wine and foodie buff as well, as is my wife, so we go for meeting other fans, enjoying different restaurants and different foods and wines in different countries.''

The couple will travel towards the end of next year's tournament for the big matches.

"It's going to be absolutely fantastic.''

ALL BLACKS TOURS RWC JAPAN:

• Pool Matches independent tours: NZ v Sth Africa, Tokyo: $2695, 2 nights at Grand Prince New Takanawa, Tokyo.

• Semifinals & finals escorted tours: Semifinals 1 & 2, bronze final & final: $16,495, 10 nights at 4-star accommodation.

• All finals escorted: Quarter-finals 2 & 4, semifinals 1 & 2, bronze final & final: $21,495, 17 nights of 4-star accommodation.

• Semifinals & finals independent: Semifinals 1 & 2, bronze final & final: $11,495, 7 nights at Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel.

• Opening Ceremony independent: Opening ceremony, Japan v Russia, NZ v Sth Africa: $4995, 4 nights at Hilton Tokyo.

• Full Tour: 45 nights of 4-star accommodation, 11 of the biggest matches including final. Approx $50,000. Expressions of interest being accepted now.

** Packages do not include return flights from New Zealand to Japan. Current economy class return airfares from Auckland to Japan are in the range of $1280.

- Source: All Blacks Tours