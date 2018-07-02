The Silver Ferns have dropped outside the top two in world netball for the first time since rankings began in 2008.

Australia still hold first place but England have moved up to second after their historic Commonwealth Games title win over Australia, with New Zealand dropping to third.

The Silver Ferns had a disappointing Games, losing to Malawi and England in pool play and then to Jamaica in the playoff for third after being overpowered by the Aussies in the semifinals.

England Netball chief Joanna Adams said the move up the rankings was ''a monumental moment''.

"There is now a new world order. For years, Australia and New Zealand have dominated both the top of the rankings and the major finals."

Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi will now join England as automatic qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Liverpool.

Netball world rankings

1. Australia

2. England

3. New Zealand

4. Jamaica

5. South Africa

6. Malawi

7. Uganda

8. Northern Ireland

9. Scotland

10. Trinidad & Tobago

11. Wales