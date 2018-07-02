Star forward Eden Hazard, striker Romelu Lukaku and all of Belgium's other big names are back in the starting lineup to face Japan in the World Cup round of 16.

Coach Roberto Martinez made 10 changes to the second-string lineup that started in the 1-0 win over England in the last group game.

Center-half Vincent Kompany is in the starting lineup for the first time in the tournament after recovering from a groin injury sustained last month.

Meanwhile, Japan coach Akira Nishino has recalled midfielders Shinji Kagawa and Takashi Inui among several expected changes from the team which lost 1-0 to Poland last week and only squeaked into the knockout stage ahead of Senegal because it collected less yellow cards.

Veteran midfielder Makoto Hasebe returns to captain the side while Shinji Okazaki, who has 50 goals for Japan, is on the bench.

Lineups:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier.

Japan: Eiji Kawashima, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Yuya Osako, Makoto Hasebe, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida.