Lydia Ko's latest coach Ted Oh has come out swinging for her parents, saying they provide superb support for the Kiwi golf star.

There have been inferences throughout the latter part of Ko's career that Gil Hong and Tiny Hyon exert too much influence, and former coach David Leadbetter was particularly tough on them.

Oh, who joined the Ko camp this year, told Radio Sport: "I'm not trying to start a controversy but what I've experienced is so good so far.

"That's the part I don't understand — her parents are more supportive than anybody.

"I'll be on the range in 35 degrees heat and her mum will call me over and say 'why don't you go back to the club house, it is too hot out here'. They are so supportive.

"I never experienced that (interference) really don't understand what he (Leadbetter) was talking about.

"Lydia's mum has been so good ... always saying if you are late take your time. My flight here was delayed two hours, she said 'don't worry about it, that happens'.

Leadbetter once said: "They tell her when to go to bed, what to eat, what to wear, when to practice and what to practice. And they expect her to win every tournament."

Two years ago, Ko said: "I think I have, yes, sometimes been too reliant on my parents because I am so used to being with them. But I think I need to learn more about taking ownership and making my own decisions."

Ko's progress hit a speed bump at the latest major tournament. After a great second round put her in striking distance, she tied for 31st in the PGA at Kemper Lakes 11 shots behind the leading trio. The playoff was won by South Korea's Sung Hyun Park.

Oh was philosophical and very happy with her progress. And Ko's drought-breaking victory at the Mediheal Championship in April had put his partnership with the former world number one on a stronger footing.

Ko will take a small break before setting out to win the British Open at Lancashire's Royal Lytham and St Annes in early August.

Oh said: "Her game right now has no weakness...that was our goal. All the parts are fitting together. It will come right soon.

"She is swinging the club better than ever — a couple of loose shots here and there really cost her (at Kemper Lakes).

"After the (Mediheal) win we were a little bit less tense. Before the win you know it was very tense.

"Now we are joking around more, she is in a better mood — we do have the next goal, a major, although we never talk about it."