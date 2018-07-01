Tiger Woods made a charge on the final day at the Quicken Loans National but he was no match for Francesco Molinari.

The Italian cruised to an eight-shot victory with a final round 62 today, finishing 21-under for the tournament.

Woods, who has won 79 times on the PGA Tour, looked in contention early on the day as he was seeking his first tournament win in five years.

Woods fired a final round 66 to finish at 11-under the card. He finished in fourth place for his third top-five finish of the season.

Woods last won in August 2013, claiming his eighth Bridgestone Invitational title.