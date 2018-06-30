All the action as the Highlanders took on the Chiefs in Suva.

Should things heat up in Fiji this weekend, the Chiefs will be ready to adapt.

Ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders in Suva, the Hamilton-based club simulated their expected playing conditions – high heat and high humidity.

For a 10-day period, the players trained in a simulated heat room – putting work in on the rowing machines and exercycles for up to half an hour at 30C and a 100 per cent humidity level.

"We've been preparing for hotter weather than we've arrived at, so hopefully it'll pay dividends when the humidity hits and the temperature rises," assistant coach Tabai Matson said.

The two sides go into the match battling for final playoff seedings. The Highlanders sit one spot ahead of the Chiefs in fifth place, but a Chiefs win would likely see them switch places.

The Hamilton club will field a strong side for the match, with All Blacks Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Sam Cane all backing up. For Cane, it'll be his first match for the Chiefs since their week 10 win over the Reds in late April.

They'll also welcome back versatile forward Tyler Ardron from concussion.

"It's definitely great to have him back in the mix," Matson said. "I think people undervalue versatility. In a competition this long, being able to play a couple of positions really well is just a godsend for a team.

"He does the job at lock but he's good around the field and good on the tackle and good on the ball carry, so you're getting a more complete footballer."

Nathan Harris has been given the week off to stay with his newborn child, while Brodie Retallick remains out due to a pectoral injury.