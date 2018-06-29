Follow live updates as the Blues host the Reds at Eden Park.

Do it for Jerome Kaino, do it for your supporters, just do it.

Tomorrow the Blues have their last chance at breaking their terrible home record when they play the Reds at Eden Park and the demands above may feature in coach Tana Umaga's pre-match talk.

Never before have the Blues gone through a season without winning at home. They have struggled away in recent times – in 2015, John Kirwan's final year in charge, they couldn't win a match away, a trend that was bad enough, but this latest one is far worse.

Advertisement

This year they have won three on the road and with their final two matches of their season away to the Hurricanes and Crusaders, that might just be their lot. Few will give them a chance against two teams who are firmly in the playoff mix and have their collective acts together.

The Blues should – must – beat the Reds to mark in appropriate fashion their veteran enforcer Kaino's final match at home, to repay their fans who have battled the notorious Auckland traffic – particularly on Fridays – to get there, and for the fact that Brad Thorn's Reds (one place above the Blues in 12th) aren't exactly setting the world alight themselves.

The Reds have been better under the former All Black lock's leadership, but have won only four matches and only one away from home (an admittedly meritorious 18-7 victory over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires). Going by previous form this year, the Reds will get their opportunities and if they stay patient, like their countrymen the Rebels did at Eden Park recently, and more on them below, they have the potential to cause the Blues serious problems.