Live updates of the NRL clash between the Warriors and the Sharks.

Warriors:

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Anthony Gelling 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Gerard Beale 6. Blake Green 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Gavet 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Isaiah Papalii 12. Tohu Harris 13. Simon Mannering

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Chris Satae 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Jazz Tevaga

Advertisement

Sharks: 1. Valentine Holmes 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Ricky Leutele 5. Edrick Lee 6. Matt Moylan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Scott Sorensen 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange: 14. Joseph Paulo 15. James Segeyaro 16. Aaron Woods 17. Jayson Bukuya

Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend is looking forward to testing himself against his former teammate Shaun Johnson in tonight's NRL clash against the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium.

The 27-year-old returns to play at the Penrose ground he called home during a two-year stint with the Warriors (2014-2015) as the Sharks look to bounce back from their last-start defeat to Brisbane.

Townsend and Johnson developed a strong friendship during their time playing together in the halves, and the Cronulla playmaker says he always enjoys facing off against the Kiwi international.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Townsend told Radio Sport.

"I always enjoy coming up against Shaun. He's one of the most incredible players I've played with or against.

"I really do admire the way he plays and some of the things he can do on the field and training paddock are just insane.

"He's one of the best players in the world and it's going to be a good chance for me to test myself against him.

"I always enjoy coming back to New Zealand. I had some really good times here and always enjoy playing at Mt Smart so I'm looking forward to it."