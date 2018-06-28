Two Mexican television hosts have been suspended after celebrating Korea's shock World Cup win over Germany by making slant-eye gestures on live TV.

Korea's 2-0 win over the defending champions yesterday ensured Mexico advanced to the second round, despite a 3-0 defeat in their final group game to Sweden.

James Tahhan, a celebrity chef, and fellow host Janice Bencosme both celebrated the Korean victory by doing the racist gesture on the Mexican daily show Un Nuevo Día.

Deadspin reports that Tahhan and Bencosme have both been suspended for their actions.

Tahhan released a statement on Twitter apologising.

"During the celebration for the classification of Mexico, I made a mistake and made an inappropriate and insensitive gesture towards the Asian community. It was a lack of sensitivity on my par. I admit that I did something wrong and wanted to apologise to anyone who was offended by it," he said.

"The World Cup is a great opportunity to bring together friends, strangers, families and entire countries, and not to divide our communities."